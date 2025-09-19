Death Riders member reacts after huge AEW All Out 2025 announcement

AEW made a huge announcement regarding All Out 2025. Now, a Death Riders member has reacted to it.Daniel Garcia recently became the newest member of the Death Riders. It all started after he called Jon Moxley out for a match. Although he lost the bout, Mox showed some interest in Garcia. He was even in Garcia's corner, and he whispered something in the former TNT Champion's ear before his match against Blake Christian on the August 30 episode of Collision. Last week, Garcia saved Mox from Darby Allin by attacking the latter from behind, thereby confirming that he was now part of Mox's group.Now, AEW announced that Daniel Garcia is set to compete on the All Out 2025 preshow against Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match. Following this announcement, he reacted to it by reposting the match poster on his Instagram Story.Check out his story here.Screengrab of Daniel Garcia's Instagram Story (source: Daniel's Instagram account)Tony Khan recently made another huge AEW All Out 2025 announcementOne of the most heated feuds heading into All Out 2025 is the rivalry between Adam Copeland &amp; Christian Cage and FTR. This all began at Dynasty 2025, when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed the Rated-R Superstar and brutally assaulted him. At All In: Texas, they aligned with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian and were about to do the same damage to Cage when Copeland made the save. Now, the two best friends have teamed up to face FTR at All Out.During the recent media call for All Out 2025, Tony Khan confirmed that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's match against FTR will kick off the PPV.It looks like All Out 2025 is turning out to be an exciting PPV, considering the matches that have been announced so far.