Death Riders member reacts after huge AEW All Out 2025 announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:12 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW made a huge announcement regarding All Out 2025. Now, a Death Riders member has reacted to it.

Ad

Daniel Garcia recently became the newest member of the Death Riders. It all started after he called Jon Moxley out for a match. Although he lost the bout, Mox showed some interest in Garcia. He was even in Garcia's corner, and he whispered something in the former TNT Champion's ear before his match against Blake Christian on the August 30 episode of Collision. Last week, Garcia saved Mox from Darby Allin by attacking the latter from behind, thereby confirming that he was now part of Mox's group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, AEW announced that Daniel Garcia is set to compete on the All Out 2025 preshow against Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match. Following this announcement, he reacted to it by reposting the match poster on his Instagram Story.

Check out his story here.

Screengrab of Daniel Garcia&#039;s Instagram Story (source: Daniel&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of Daniel Garcia's Instagram Story (source: Daniel's Instagram account)

Tony Khan recently made another huge AEW All Out 2025 announcement

One of the most heated feuds heading into All Out 2025 is the rivalry between Adam Copeland & Christian Cage and FTR. This all began at Dynasty 2025, when Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler betrayed the Rated-R Superstar and brutally assaulted him. At All In: Texas, they aligned with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian and were about to do the same damage to Cage when Copeland made the save. Now, the two best friends have teamed up to face FTR at All Out.

Ad

During the recent media call for All Out 2025, Tony Khan confirmed that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's match against FTR will kick off the PPV.

It looks like All Out 2025 is turning out to be an exciting PPV, considering the matches that have been announced so far.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications