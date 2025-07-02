Death Riders member reveals plans ahead of AEW Dynamite 300: "We look into the future"

Hours ahead of AEW Dynamite 300, a prominent member of the Death Riders has taken to social media to share the faction's plans for the show.
The star in question is former AEW World Trios Champion and Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli, who has been off programming for a couple of weeks. While there were speculations around John Cena's recent name-dropping of him being the reason for his absence, new reports claimed that the company simply decided to give him some time off.
Now, the Swiss Superman has taken to X (fka Twitter) ahead of Dynamite 300 to send a strong message:
"300th episode of Dynamite. Some people think of celebrating, we look into the future," Castagnoli wrote on X.
While there is no update at the time on whether Castagnoli will be in action on Dynamite 300, fans could expect the 44-year-old to at least make an appearance on the show, considering his post on X.
EC3 recently recalled horrifying in-ring experience with AEW's Claudio Castagnoli
During his time in WWE, Claudio Castagnoli (then Cesaro) had become famous for one of his signature moves known to fans as the "Cesaro swing." However, not everyone was a fan of the move.
Recently, EC3 recalled a horrifying experience being on the receiving end of that move. Speaking on an episode of UnSKripted, the 42-year-old said:
"I cannot spin for the life of me, and that's the first time I have ever been in it. And like 3 tilts in, I remember I am like, I accepted death, and I welcomed it. While I was swinging there, 'cause I am like 'This is just the worst for me.' But eventually I survived and I got launched out of it." [From 7:10 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Meanwhile, Claudio, who made the move famous in WWE, has continued to use it in AEW as one of his signature moves, where it is now known as the giant swing.
