  Death Riders member sends a disturbing warning to AEW star on Collision

Death Riders member sends a disturbing warning to AEW star on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:45 GMT
AEW Death Riders
The Death Riders are one of AEW's top factions [photo: Marina Shafir's X handle]

A former AEW TNT Champion received an unsettling warning from a member of the Death Riders during the latest episode of Collision. The stars will face off in a mixed tag match this Wednesday.

The Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta sent a warning to AEW star Darby Allin. The Daredevil successfully climbed Mount Everest earlier this year and was off TV for several months as a result. He made his highly anticipated return at All In: Texas, where he dealt with the Death Riders in the main event and helped Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship.

The former two-time TNT Champion has been feuding with Jon Moxley and his dominant faction ever since his return. At All Out 2025, Darby Allin squared off against Moxley in a Coffin Match, which he failed to win. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby used a flamethrower to chase away the dominant faction, leading to a mixed tornado tag match.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin will team up with Kris Statlander to face Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a mixed tag match. Ahead of the big bout, Yuta issued a threatening warning to Darby during his promo on the latest episode of Collision. He said he would put him beside the dead bodies on Mount Everest, which he saw during his journey.

"Darby Allin, we have given you chance after chance to walk away. Opportunity after opportunity to see the light and know that the Death Riders' way is the way. But you slimy little freak, you insist on being a thorn on our side, and you have escalated things so far. I know you saw a lot of dead bodies on Mount Everest. We're gonna have to put you right next to them," said Yuta.
It remains to be seen how Darby Allin responds to the unsettling warning by Wheeler Yuta in the ring this Wednesday.

If you use Yuta's quotes from this article, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
