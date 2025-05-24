Death Riders member sends a serious message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025

A member of the Death Riders has sent out a message ahead of their upcoming bout this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing. It seems that they are looking forward to the chaos that will take place. This was the Swiss star Claudio Castagnoli.

At the pay-per-view, The Death Riders, alongside The Young Bucks, will take on The Opps, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in the Arena match. These two sides have been going at it for a month now, and this will be how things will be settled.

Claudio took to X/Twitter to send out a message before the match. He is slated to be one of the participants of the match at the pay-per-view. He posted a picture of the official poster and claimed that this would be "official anarchy," as he seemed to be pertaining to chaos sanctioned by the company.

"Official Anarchy," Claudio posted.

Gabe Kidd revealed why he sided with the Death Riders

Apart from the six-on-six contest at Double or Nothing, there is no telling what other sort of chaos and interferences could take place during the match. The Death Riders have a secret weapon, this being Gabe Kidd.

The NJPW star's arrival at the company raised many questions as many wondered why he had sided with them. He set the record straight last night on Collision, as he revealed that he joined them to prevent anyone from saving AEW. He wanted to rid it of its protectors as well.

"I don't understand what I have to explain here.. There's a lot of people asking questions - why would Gabe Kidd join up with The Young Bucks, why would Gabe Kidd join up with Jon Moxley? It's very f***** simple. They wanna save this company, they wanna save what AEW is protecting from all of us, you wanna protect it? How are you gonna do that when we are here, eating it alive?" said Kidd.

Kidd could get involved at Anarchy in the Arena, which would spell doom for the faces. It remains to be seen how they'll deal with the situation, and who comes out on top at Double or Nothing.

