Death Riders member sends a worrying message to AEW star ahead of Dynasty 2025

A member of The Death Riders has sent out a warning to a top AEW star by giving them a dose of reality ahead of their match at AEW Dynasty on Sunday. They claimed that they had just given them a preview of their fate.
This weekend, the faction will put both the AEW World Championship and the World Trios Titles on the line at the pay-per-view. They have Swerve Strickland and Rated-FTR standing up against them, looking to take the group down. The faction already sent a message to Swerve a few days ago on Dynamite, as they even dropped him onto a pile of glass shards.
Claudio Castagnoli took to X/Twitter to address his leader's challenger. He claimed that similar to how Swerve was sent down crashing onto the glass shards, this would be the case again at Dynasty, as his dreams and his chance at winning the world title would suffer the same fate.
"Your dreams that were high up came crashing into shards - just like your chances Sunday @swerveconfident," Claudio wrote.
Swerve Strickland addressed The Death Riders after the show went off-air
Moments before Dynamite ended, Swerve Strickland was seen getting up despite the brutal attack by The Death Riders, and he gave them an intense look as they walked away from him and headed out of the arena.
Fans who were in attendance revealed that Swerve got a mic and cut a promo on the group after the show was off-air. He was shown to still have glass shards stuck on his back, but he was unfazed despite this. He is determined to dethrone Jon Moxley this Sunday.
Rated-FTR also looks to be a major threat to The Death Riders at the pay-per-view. Tomorrow on Collision, Cash Wheeler is set to take on PAC, and who knows what skirmish between both factions could go down. It remains to be seen whether their dynasty could fall, and they lost all their belts on Sunday.