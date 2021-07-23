Deathmatch wrestling legend promises to retire Chris Jericho

GCW World Champion Nick Gage has made another bold claim about Chris Jericho, stating that he will retire him if the money MJF offered him feels right.

As announced by MJF during the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Nick Gage will face Jericho in a No Rules match next week. This bout will be the second of the "Five Labors of Jericho" that the Demo God must overcome to earn a match against MJF. The bout will take place next Wednesday on The Fight For The Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF recently offered a vast sum of money to Gage if he defeats Jericho. Nick Gage has now given his take on this offer in a post on his Twitter page. He accepted MJF's hefty paycheck and claimed that money matters in some cases.

He further added that if the money is right, he won't hesitate to end Jericho's career next week.

"Yea i just want everyone to know me & MJF aint boys most of the time id smack a dude like him around but sometimes in the streets $ talks and ill def accept a large amount of $ to make chris jericho bleed & if the price is right ill end his career just bein honest sorry bud MDK," Nick Gage wrote.

It seems like MJF and Nick Gage are bitterly determined to destroy Jericho before he can even attempt to overcome the third "Labour."

Chris Jericho brings back his most intimidating gimmick for his match with Gage

If MJF played his trump card during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, then Chris Jericho fittingly responded to the challenge. Moments after Nick Gage made his AEW debut, Chris Jericho appeared as The Painmaker, his most sadistic persona.

The former AEW World Champion made it clear that he will be coming with all guns blazing to ruin Gage's first match with the company. With the hype for the match seemingly at a fever pith, fans will be hoping to witness a brutal, hard-hitting contest from both men next week.

