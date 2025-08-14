"Deathrider," "Yes please" - Fans can't keep calm after former WWE champion talks about joining AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about possibly signing with AEW, and fans on social media are excited about the prospect. The star was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year.

Ex-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler left the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, marking the end of an eight-year stint. Baszler's last televised match took place on SmackDown in April.

Shayna Baszler recently revealed that she has had talks with AEW. On The Ariel Helwani Show, The Queen of Spades also disclosed that she has a lot of friends in the company, including Marina Shafir.

"There have been some talks. Obviously, it’s not a secret, I’m really good friends with Marina [Shafir]. I have a lot of friends there [at AEW]. There have been some discussions as to what the future could hold," Baszler said.

Fans on social media reacted to the possibility of Shayna Baszler joining All Elite Wrestling. Many X users were excited to see the former NXT Women's Champion potentially join the Tony Khan-led promotion. Meanwhile, one fan even brought up the possibility of Baszler joining Shafir in The Death Riders.

The former WWE star commented on a potential return after release

Shayna Baszler also discussed possibly returning to the Stamford-based promotion despite being released. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Baszler revealed that there was a possibility of her return to the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"We [WWE and I] have that kind of open relationship, where, you know, is it a possibility someday? Sure. I would like to think so.. I shouldn't speak for them. Maybe they think different, but that's not beyond the realm of possibility. I would love to be the Inoki of NXT to bring a little visceral reality into things," Baszler said.

The Queen of Spades also made it clear that she is not ready to hang up her boots. Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for the 45-year-old veteran.

