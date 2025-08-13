Released WWE star opens up about potentially joining AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about potentially joining All Elite Wrestling following her exit from the promotion. The Stamford-based company has let go of several stars in 2025 so far.

Shayna Baszler was released by the company on May 2, 2025. The Queen of Spades accomplished a lot during her tenure as a WWE Superstar, but the company decided to let her go earlier this year.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the former NXT Women's Champion commented on the possibility of joining AEW. Baszler noted that she had many friends who worked in the promotion, and that anything was possible.

"There have been some talks. Obviously, it’s not a secret, I’m really good friends with Marina [Shafir]. I have a lot of friends there [at AEW]. There have been some discussions as to what the future could hold," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Shayna Baszler was in a faction with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark, known as Pure Fusion Collective. Sonya Deville is also no longer with the promotion, and Stark suffered a devastating knee injury earlier this year on RAW.

Popular WWE star reveals how Shayna Baszler inspired her

Natalya recently shared how Shayna Baszler inspired her to compete in matches outside WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the veteran shared that Shayna Baszler's performance at Bloodsport last year inspired her to compete at the event. Baszler defeated Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport X in April 2024.

"Doing Bloodsport is so important for me. It's not something that they asked me to do. WWE did not come to me and say, 'Hey, Nattie, we want you to do Bloodsport.' I watched Shayna Baszler last year at Bloodsport. I watched her against Masha Slamovich, and I couldn't get over how much I enjoyed the environment. There was just an energy. The fans were so excited, and it was this small, very intimate building. It wasn't in a stadium full of people. It was like a fight club. It reminded me so much of the dungeon [Hart family wrestling dungeon]," she said.

Bobby Batitto @Bobbybatit84101 @SethJoseph95 I'm interested to see where Shayna baszler goes

It will be interesting to see if Baszler decides to join All Elite Wrestling in the months ahead.

