"Definite necessity for that company" - Bill Apter claims 6-time WWE World Champion is a huge asset for AEW (Exclusive)

However, former six-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho, who is one of the most tenured members on the roster, hasn't been seen on AEW television since April of this year. The Learning Tree's contract is expected to expire later this year, and he could be on his way back to WWE.
During a chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist claimed that Jericho is a necessity for Tony Khan if he wants to combat WWE's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, he said that Khan should do whatever it takes to retain Y2J, beyond his current AEW contract.
"If Tony Khan plays his cards right, and going back to the beginning of our show here, and is going to run big shows in the United States, like when WWE is going to be running WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho is a definite necessity for that company. Think Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and some of the veterans that are there to help guide that business. Tony Khan, no matter what he has to do, needs to keep Chris Jericho," Apter said.
Rumors are circulating that Chris Jericho is edging closer to a WWE return, especially after he didn't make an appearance at AEW's All Out 2025. With his contract due to expire in December of this year, Jericho might be available to make his return at next year's Royal Rumble.
Triple H would like to have some surprises for the event, considering it's taking place in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, Jericho's last in-ring appearance for WWE was also in Saudi Arabia, when he was revealed as the final entrant in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah.
