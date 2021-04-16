"Demo God" - Chris Jericho praises himself after massive surge in AEW ratings

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to hail himself after AEW Dynamite witnessed a massive jump in ratings this week. It pulled in a staggering 1.219 viewers.

While the spike was expected since AEW Dynamite now runs unopposed after NXT moved into Tuesday nights, no one expected such a steep rise in numbers.

I want to say THANK YOU to the 1.2 million+ wrestling fans that tuned into #AEWDynamite this week. The talent busted their asses across the card & always do. I was honored to be on this show & in this spot. I believe in @AEW & the visions of TK, Bucks, Kenny, Cody, CJ & company. pic.twitter.com/oqbYfxyHaY — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 16, 2021

AEW had a stacked card for this week's Dynamite, with two title matches and an appearance from Mike Tyson as the main attractions. The promotion delivered a terrific show and the massive ratings numbers are a handsome reward for the hard work put in by the performers.

However, Chris Jericho seems keen to take sole credit for the success. In response to a tweet that shared AEW's ratings and numbers, Jericho declared himself a "Demo God."

"Demo God" is the moniker Chris Jericho gave himself in 2020 after AEW consistently defeated NXT in the ratings week after week. Now that there's no pressure of direct competition, AEW can eye even higher numbers in the future.

Chris Jericho inducts Mike Tyson into The Inner Circle

One of the best matches of the episode was between The Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho and The Pinnacle's Dax Harwood.

The bout had Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer, who laid down Cash Wheeler with a Knockout punch when the latter tried to interfere. In the end, Jericho came up on top and then inducted Tyson into The Inner Circle.

The Inner Circle and MJF-led The Pinnacle are scheduled to square off in a Blood and Guts match, which will go down on May 5th on AEW Dynamite.

What do you think of Chris Jericho stealing the credit for AEW's ratings? Also, will Mike Tyson will stay loyal to Jericho? Or will Tyson betray him some time down the line?