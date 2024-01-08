Deonna Purrazzo reacts after former WWE personality heaps praise on her AEW move 

Deonna Purrazzo and returning AEW star Serena Deeb have recently been called the most complete stars on the promotion's roster by a key member of the company. The former WWE personality in question is commentator Kevin Kelly.

Purrazzo made her AEW debut last week on Dynamite, where she announced that she had officially signed with the promotion and was All-Elite from this point on. Serena Deeb, on the other hand, teased her return during a vignette that was played during the broadcasting of Worlds End last week.

On Twitter, Kevin Kelly complimented the two stars, saying that now that they were here, the women's rosters have two of the most complete wrestlers in AEW. He was also looking forward to calling their matches.

Kelly has previously worked for WWE, ROH, NJPW, and now for AEW. He usually works on Saturdays for Collision alongside Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone.

"With the addition of Deonna Purrazzo and the return of Serena Deeb, the AEW Women’s Division has two of the most complete wrestlers in the industry. I am looking forward to calling their matches," Kelly wrote.

The Virtuosa replied to the tweet, thanked the AEW commentator for his kind words, and expressed her excitement about working with him once more. The two worked together in Ring of Honor previously.

"Thank you for the kind words @realkevinkelly ! Excited to work with you again!!"

Deonna Purrazzo shares emotional message after AEW debut

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo interrupted Mariah May after her in-ring debut and announced that she was now All-Elite and that she wanted to get her hands on Toni Storm.

Her first appearance as an official AEW star came at a perfect time, as they were in her hometown of New Jersey.

On Twitter, she posted a heartfelt message, saying that her debut as an official AEW wrestler was a dream come true, and she loved sharing this moment with her family

"Home is where my heart is. My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I haven’t stopped crying. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever," she wrote.

Toni Storm is yet to respond to Purrazzo following the latter calling her out last week on Dynamite and it will be interesting to see where this potential feud goes.

