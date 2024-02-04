Deonna Purrazzo reveals her father's initial reaction after surprising AEW debut

Deonna Purrazzo is looking to become the newest top star in AEW. She made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on January 3, 2024, and recalled how her father reacted to her competing in the All Elite landscape.

The Virtuosa also made a few appearances in Tony Khan's company in the past. However, it was during the first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2024 that Purrazzo officially became a member of the Jacksonville-based promotion in her native state of New Jersey.

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion revealed that her father was more than thrilled to watch her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion, having the time of his life. Moreover, Deonna also disclosed that it was the second time she saw her father that happy, the last time being on her wedding day.

"Fast forward now, I make my debut, there’s my dad crying. When Renee [Paquette] came to the back, he had said to me, ‘I think I’m a wrestling fan now.’ What other place can you go to and you can cheer and you can boo and you can say nasty things about people and everyone else in the audience is doing it, and you’re not being judged. He had the time of his life at Prudential Center and there’s only been a few times where I’ve seen my dad so happy and so free and loose and excited. My wedding day was one of them, and Prudential Center in Newark was the other time," Deonna Purrazzo said. [H/T Ringside News]

What the future has in store for the talented star remains to be seen.

Deonna Purrazzo has the biggest opportunity of her life in AEW

It has only been a month since Deonna Purrazzo arrived at AEW, and she is already slated for a huge opportunity.

The Virtuosa is scheduled to face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Revolution Pay-Per-View in March 2024.

With Purrazzo clearly stating her intentions of becoming the top champion on day one of her arrival, it would be interesting to see if she can succeed in her quest to dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm and become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

