Tony Khan officially announces newly-signed star's AEW Dynamite in-ring debut

Tony Khan's latest acquisition for the AEW women's division is all set to make her in-ring debut this week on Dynamite.

Of course, we are talking about none other than Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa gained prominence for her stint in TNA (fka IMPACT) Wrestling, reigning as one of their top-tier stars. Her exceptional work led to Khan signing her to his roster, with Purrazzo making her official debut on the first Dynamite of 2024 after a few past appearances.

The AEW President took to his X to announce that Deonna would make her first in-ring appearance as an official member of the roster this week. She is set to compete against Anna Jay, who herself is coming off a win from last Saturday.

"TOMORROW. Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @annajay___vs. @DeonnaPurrazzo. Anna Jay, after a huge win last Wednesday + a close call at #AEWBOTB9, fights The Virtuosa, making her Dynamite debut after a win Saturday, with Timeless Toni Storm on commentary TOMORROW!"

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan concluded his statement by mentioning that the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm will be present on commentary for Purrazzo's match.

Will Tony Khan's announcement have an effect on Deonna Purrazzo's match?

Deonna Purrazzo made her intentions clear on her very first night back in AEW. The Virtuosa announced that Timeless Toni Storm was on her radar, and her focus was to dethrone her for the AEW Women's World title.

Furthermore, she had mentioned Storm one way or the other in her subsequent appearances on AEW programming. Toni Storm did not seem to look into the matter until now, which could explain the fact that she would be on commentary for Purrazzo's match on Dynamite.

This could be an opportunity for the champion to scout her potential future opponent, which itself could be a blockbuster match for Tony Khan's company.

Do you want to see Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here