"First new signing of 2024, nice work TK" - AEW fans praise Tony Khan as he lures another free agent away from WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has recently signed one of the hottest free agents of the wrestling industry. The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo.

The star was part of WWE's third brand NXT, but was released from the promotion in 2020.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star's contract expired in December 2023, and she was rumored to have had talks with both AEW and WWE about signing up with them.

However, on the 3rd January 2023 edition of Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo made her return and announced that she was All Elite.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter and made her signing official.

"It's official: @DeonnaPurrazzo is ALL ELITE! What a great moment for the hometown hero, The Virtuosa TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #Dynamite!" Tony Khan shared.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans had a bittersweet reaction to this signing as many wanted the star to join the Stamford-based promotion.

Take a look at some of the reactions :

Fans react after Tony Khan officially announced Deonna Purrazzo's signing

Deonna had wrestled her last match for AEW previously on May 2022 where she lost her ROH Women's World Championship to Mercedes Martinez.

Tony Khan talks about introducing Women's Tag Team Championships in AEW

Recently, Tony Khan has discussed bringing new stars and championships in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking during the Worlds End's media scrum, Khan was asked about bringing women's tag titles in the promotion. He replied stating that he was open to that idea.

"It’s something I think would be great. We’ve definitely shown we can expand our programming and certainly some of the best matches and most exciting rivalries we’ve ever had in the women’s division in recent weeks and months. Julia Hart as the TBS Champion is at the epicenter of that, absolutely, I think that would be tremendous and something I’m very open to doing and it would be great," Khan said.

Expand Tweet

Deonna Purrazzo is the first free agent the company has signed in the year 2024.

How long do you think will she take to win the AEW Women's World Championship from Tony Storm? Let us know in the comments section below.