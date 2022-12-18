Departed AEW star responds to fan's cheeky reference to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' former rival

A former AEW star recently responded to a cheeky tweet comparing him to one of WWE Champion Roman Reigns' rivals.

The departed star in question is Alan Angels, who left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Angles had a significantly long run with AEW before he left. Debuting in Dynamite in 2020, the star took on Lance Archer, albeit unsuccessfully. A month later, he joined the Dark Order faction as '5'.

The 24-year-old star was recently compared to Logan Paul on Twitter by a fan. The YouTuber had shot up in popularity in the pro-wrestling scene after he started a feud with Roman Reigns, which culminated at the Crown Jewel event. The fresh talent put up a performance that exceeded expectations, despite ultimately losing to the Tribal Chief in the end.

On being compared to Logan Paul due to his outfit, Alan Angels replied with a short message.

"*wears yellow* lOgAn PaUlllllll."

You can check out the full tweet here:

After leaving All Elite Wrestling, Alan Angels signed with IMPACT Wrestling in October 2022.

The former AEW star had also commented on the possibility of joining WWE

While AEW is seemingly not an option for Alan Angels at this point, the WWE roster may be a potential destination for him.

The former Dark Order member had previously explained why he left Tony Khan's promotion. By his own admission, he believed that he was becoming a jobber of his faction, leading to his decision to exit the brand.

When asked about his future and potential entry into WWE on an episode of Talk is Jericho, Alan Angels stated the following:

"You know, I think about it sometimes and I don’t know if I’m their cup of tea right now but then I still see that they’re bringing back some indie guys into the NXT scene. It’s something I’ve kinda thought about but I’ve never really seriously considered it, but yanno, you never know. I think for now, I just want to figure out who Alan Angels really is because I think I have the wrestling part down," said Angels. [H/T: Fightful]

With Triple H bringing in multiple wrestlers lately, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Alan Angels.

