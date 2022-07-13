Departed WWE Superstar's brother drops a big hint on possibly signing with Tony Khan's AEW

Saraya-Jade Bevis' (fka Paige in WWE) brother Zak Zodiac has teased joining AEW alongside the former women's champion.

Paige had a successful run in WWE between 2011 and 2022. However, she has been retired from active competition since 2018. The 29-year-old left the promotion on July 7 after her contract expired. Since then, rumors of her joining a different company have been running wild in the pro-wrestling world.

Meanwhile, her brother Zodiac only made a brief appearance in the Stamford-based promotion in 2011 and has since competed on the independent circuit. He has been teasing a potential AEW entry over the last few weeks.

Furthermore, even his sister Paige has indicated that she would be open to joining All Elite Wrestling if certain conditions were met. Zodiac recently took to Twitter to tease Paige and his potential debut in the Jacksonville-based company:

"Fan art of what they want the future to look like! If you was booking @AEW how would you bring me and @RealPaigeWWE in?"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac

While the All Elite Wrestling roster is already star-studded, a major entrant like Paige could be a showstopper for the promotion. It remains to be seen if Zak Zodiac and Paige will join AEW in the future.

Fans had a positive reaction to the potential debut of the former WWE star and her brother

While the potential debut of Paige and Zak Zodiac in AEW is still up for speculation, fans are already excited at the possibility. Several responses to Zak Zodiac's tweet suggested that they would be welcomed in the company.

Monte senoa @monte_senoa @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE Paige champion immediately would be a game changer for sure the current champions have a long way to gi @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE Paige champion immediately would be a game changer for sure the current champions have a long way to gi

Ryan McVeigh @roasty88 @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE I actually would to be honest. Apparently they are planning to have a show next year in the UK. I would bring you guys as a face team to have a mixed tag against Sammy and Tay in the UK (if Paige can wrestle right now of course). It would attract eyes UK and get huge pop. @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE I actually would to be honest. Apparently they are planning to have a show next year in the UK. I would bring you guys as a face team to have a mixed tag against Sammy and Tay in the UK (if Paige can wrestle right now of course). It would attract eyes UK and get huge pop.

Russ @RDL198040 @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE Definitely have you in a programme against Sammy Guevara with Saraya as your intimidating, interfering manager dealing with Tay Conti, you guys would create magic. It’s a home run. @TheZakZodiac @AEW @RealPaigeWWE Definitely have you in a programme against Sammy Guevara with Saraya as your intimidating, interfering manager dealing with Tay Conti, you guys would create magic. It’s a home run.

The possibilities are endless for the brother-sister duo in the AEW. Fans must stay tuned to see what the future holds for the English stars.

