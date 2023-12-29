Departing AEW star was recently used as The Devil's henchman on TV - Reports

An AEW star, who recently announced his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, was reportedly used as one of the masked wrestlers in The Devil storyline.

The star in question is none other than Shawn Spears, who left All Elite Wrestling after spending almost five years with the company. Spears made it known that the decision to leave was his personal choice and in the interest of his family.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Shawn Spears appeared as one of The Devil's henchmen recently.

"Spears hadn’t been used much but on a recent TV was one of the Devil’s guys." -WON

Shawn Spears commented on his AEW departure

Former WWE star Shawn Spears recently spoke about his shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling after spending five years with the company.

Spears was one of the first stars to make the move from WWE to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He made his debut in the Casino Battle Royale at the company's inaugural Pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. However, Spears did not hold any titles in the company despite being featured in programs with top names like Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, as well as being part of prominent storylines such as The Pinnacle.

The former WWE star reflected on his time with All Elite Wrestling, and thanked the talent and staff via a post on X:

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories❤ - #10," Shawn Spears wrote

