Paul Heyman has shown time and again that his allegiance lies with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, enthusiasts on Twitter chewed on the prospect of The Wiseman eventually turning on The Tribal Chief when CM Punk possibly returns to WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar's time with AEW is seemingly over amid reports that the company is negotiating with him over a contract buyout.

Interestingly, WWE is said to be inquisitive about bringing the 44-year-old back in the wake of his uncertain future in pro wrestling.

The Second City Saint is currently mending a torn tricep injury he sustained during his match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view. The Chicago native will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines for at least eight months, meaning the chances of him jumping ship in time for WrestleMania 39 are slim to none.

Regardless, some fans have pitched the idea of a blockbuster rivalry between Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Others pondered whether Paul Heyman would turn on The Bloodline and join forces with his former client, with whom he enjoyed considerable success during Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

. @Bub3m16 When Punk & Roman inevitably feud for the title and Heyman turns on Roman >>>> When Punk & Roman inevitably feud for the title and Heyman turns on Roman >>>> https://t.co/NHT4ef9Ej0

. @Bub3m16 Wonder who @HeymanHustle would back in a Roman vs CM Punk feud Wonder who @HeymanHustle would back in a Roman vs CM Punk feud 👀 https://t.co/yiv8XCsgm9

🅱️🅰️D ♈❕♓♓❗ @Bad_Vikki4 @Bub3m16



We all know punk is a man of many words, it's gon be Roman Reigns anyday



The Special Counsel thing came to life plus his past relationship with the Samoan dynasty @HeymanHustle Paul Heyman really didn't get to express any gimmick or character with Punk...We all know punk is a man of many words, it's gon be Roman Reigns anydayThe Special Counsel thing came to life plus his past relationship with the Samoan dynasty @Bub3m16 @HeymanHustle Paul Heyman really didn't get to express any gimmick or character with Punk...We all know punk is a man of many words, it's gon be Roman Reigns anydayThe Special Counsel thing came to life plus his past relationship with the Samoan dynasty

Liliana S @cleop4tr4hlv @Bub3m16 @HeymanHustle he favored Brock over CM Punk back then, and like he betrayed Brock for Roman its pretty obvious he would betray Punk but a newer guy will come who he will betray Roman for eventually and I'm sure that's in the works. Paul ain't getting younger @Bub3m16 @HeymanHustle he favored Brock over CM Punk back then, and like he betrayed Brock for Roman its pretty obvious he would betray Punk but a newer guy will come who he will betray Roman for eventually and I'm sure that's in the works. Paul ain't getting younger

❔ @DaCenaMark @Bub3m16 @HeymanHustle Punk is like the client he has the weakest relation to, its Roman easy lol @Bub3m16 @HeymanHustle Punk is like the client he has the weakest relation to, its Roman easy lol

JosieComWonkru @HosieComWonkru @Bub3m16 Punks not coming back to wwe. Heyman won't turn on his cashcow @Bub3m16 Punks not coming back to wwe. Heyman won't turn on his cashcow

million dollar G @LAKnightWWE @Bub3m16 brooo i completely forgot about how Heyman would affect a punk v roman feud. would be so fire @Bub3m16 brooo i completely forgot about how Heyman would affect a punk v roman feud. would be so fire

BZR @Yaboysupa_ @Bub3m16 cm punk will take on the legacy our lord and saviour logan paul failed to accomplish and destroy the bloodline bit by bit. @Bub3m16 cm punk will take on the legacy our lord and saviour logan paul failed to accomplish and destroy the bloodline bit by bit.

Colin Boyle @ColinBoyle19

12/16 smackdown Roman has just beaten sheamus… cult of personality blares the Allstate arena loudspeakers and Chicago absolutely loses it… punk dethrones Roman at the rumble… punk vs Cody night 1 @Bub3m16 Punk is probably the best shot to beat Roman as of now…12/16 smackdown Roman has just beaten sheamus… cult of personality blares the Allstate arena loudspeakers and Chicago absolutely loses it… punk dethrones Roman at the rumble… punk vs Cody night 1 @Bub3m16 Punk is probably the best shot to beat Roman as of now…12/16 smackdown Roman has just beaten sheamus… cult of personality blares the Allstate arena loudspeakers and Chicago absolutely loses it… punk dethrones Roman at the rumble… punk vs Cody night 1

Ethanos on Wrestling @walkwithethanos



1. Roman Reigns

2. Brock Lesnar

3. CM Punk



The Wise Man loves his Tribal Chief @Bub3m16 Well if we look at this from a purely kayfabe perspective, Paul chose Brock over Punk, and then he chose Roman over Brock. So the pecking order for who Paul prefers would go:1. Roman Reigns2. Brock Lesnar3. CM PunkThe Wise Man loves his Tribal Chief @Bub3m16 Well if we look at this from a purely kayfabe perspective, Paul chose Brock over Punk, and then he chose Roman over Brock. So the pecking order for who Paul prefers would go:1. Roman Reigns2. Brock Lesnar3. CM PunkThe Wise Man loves his Tribal Chief ☝️

What does CM Punk have to say about Roman Reigns?

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been very outspoken, as fans witnessed when he launched a tirade at AEW and its EVPs a few months ago.

However, Roman Reigns' character mutation from The Big Dog to The Tribal Chief has caught the attention of The Straight Edge Superstar.

Last year, Punk heaped praise on Reigns' character work but opined that WWE took too long to pull the trigger on their poster boy:

"His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally, because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events. Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now.”

The Superkick @SuperKickShow Wrestlemania 39 Main Event: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns.



Have CM Punk walk out with the AEW belt.



Would never happen but you could imagine? Wrestlemania 39 Main Event: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns. Have CM Punk walk out with the AEW belt. Would never happen but you could imagine? https://t.co/1SSMHvc16S

Meanwhile, The Bloodline leader took a massive jibe at CM Punk's shocking return to pro wrestling last year.

The Head of the Table asserted that he is doubtful of The Second City Saint elevating him if the two were to have a match. Only time will tell whether destiny brings the two men under the same roof again.

