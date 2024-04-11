Details of more All In footage of CM Punk AEW didn't want to show - Reports

AEW didn't show full footage of the All In backstage brawl incident involving CM Punk on Dynamite.

When Tony Khan fired The Straight-Edge Superstar after the All In incident, one of the reasons he gave was that Punk threatened to attack him. The AEW honcho had said that he decided to fire The Second City Saint for his safety and security.

On Dynamite this week, the Jacksonville-based promotion intentionally cut out the segment where Tony claimed that CM Punk threatened him at All In. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on AEW leaving out the segment from the footage clip shown on Dynamite.

"The problem is, and even though, as you talked to me about this a couple of days ago, the incident with Tony was not going to be shown, it wasn't shown. But now what's happened is that people are like, 'Tony said, he threatened my life. Where is the footage?' I mean, he did say that, and by showing the footage and having nothing of that, it just made you know it just wasn't well thought out. I suppose you could have shown that footage too. But that doesn't even play into the storyline at all," he said. [3:25 - 4:01]

Expand Tweet

Bryan Alvarez claims CM Punk lied during the interview

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez claimed that CM Punk lied in his interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Punk had said that Joe asked him to let go of Perry, but Bryan claimed that's not what happened according to the footage.

"Now, the one thing we can say that CM Punk was not truthful about was that he said that, 'I choked him a little bit; [Samoa] Joe came up and asked me to let go!' I said, 'Okay, that is not what happened.' Joe rushed up, and he held those dudes apart," Bryan said.

Whatever Punk said in his interview with Ariel Helwani turned out to be true as per the All In footage. The video only proved that The Best in the World didn't lie about his backstage altercation with Jungle Boy.

Poll : Do you think AEW releasing All In footage will be beneficial for the company? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion