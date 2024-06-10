Details of long-standing rumor about WWE threatening to release former World Heavyweight Champion

A WWE executive recently opened up about the company threatening to fire a former World Heavyweight Champion. The star being discussed is Mark Henry.

The World's Strongest Man performed in WWE for decades. He was one of the biggest giants the company had to offer before he hung up his boots in 2017 and started working in backstage roles. Henry then joined AEW in 2021 as a coach and announcer. After working with the promotion for three years, he decided not to renew his expiring deal and announced his departure last month.

Under Vince McMahon's regime, there was a rumor circulating for years regarding WWE wanting Mark Henry to quit the promotion as he wasn't good enough. After many years, Bruce Prichard, Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, provided some details on it.

While speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce said the promotion told the former WWE Heavyweight Champion to improve his attributes if he didn't want to get fired.

"There was a time when we did want to get out [of Mark’s contract] but I’ll tell you how we did it. We called Mark … up to Connecticut and told him: we don’t think you’re cutting it. And if you don’t want to be here, leave. But if you want to be here, you need to work harder, and you need to improve on this, and you need to improve on that. Otherwise, we are going to cut ties," he said. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

WWE veteran wants Triple H to sign Mark Henry

The World's Strongest Man has been highly praised for his ability to scout talent in the wrestling business.

While speaking on Gigantic Pop, veteran Matt Morgan opined that Triple H should immediately hire Henry as he is responsible for finding some good talents.

"I would pay him (Mark Henry) whatever he wanted. Just for his ability to go on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to find these diamonds in the rough and make them become the stars they become. Because Bianca Belair he's responsible for, Jade Cargill he's responsible for, and he's responsible for like five others, I don't wanna put their name out there yet because they haven't become stars yet but they are going to be. He's got an eye for talent," said Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if Mark Henry will work with the Stamford-based promotion once again.