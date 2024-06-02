Triple H urged to sign former WWE champion immediately and pay him "whatever he wanted" by veteran 

A wrestling veteran has urged WWE to bring a legendary name under their umbrella and give him a major backstage role. Matt Morgan believes the company must pay Mark Henry whatever he demanded and put him in charge of talent scouting.

A few days back, Henry announced that he was leaving AEW after his contract expired, where he worked as a commentator and coach. Since then, there's been tons of rumors about the former World Heavyweight Champion potentially returning to WWE. The promotion seemingly paid homage to him on this week's SmackDown, where AJ Styles replicated his iconic fake retirement from 2011.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that WWE shouldn't think twice before hiring back Mark Henry for a prominent backstage role. The former TNA World Tag Team Champion explained that Henry had a great eye for talent and could be put in charge of talent scouting for the company.

"I would pay him (Mark Henry) whatever he wanted. Just for his ability to go on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to find these diamonds in the rough and make them become the stars they become. Because Bianca Belair he's responsible for, Jade Cargill he's responsible for, and he's responsible for like five others, I don't wanna put their name out there yet because they haven't become stars yet but they are going to be. He's got an eye for talent. Just Bianca alone, I would throw the house at him. Whatever it took for him to get signed and make him our talent evaluator," said Matt Morgan. (39:04 - 39:40)

For those unaware, Henry is credited for discovering Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, two of the biggest female names in wrestling today.

WWE legend Mark Henry appeared for MLW recently

Amid rumors of his next move in wrestling, Henry shocked fans when he made an unannounced appearance at MLW Battle Riot 2024. He appeared alongside fellow WWE legend Teddy Long, and the crowd erupted upon seeing the two.

Mark Henry also made it clear in a past interview that he wasn't done with wrestling and added he was currently occupied with other projects. Considering just how sharp a mind he has for the wrestling business, it's safe to assume Triple H and Co. would try to make efforts to bring back Henry.

