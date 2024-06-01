Mark Henry sends a three-word message to AJ Styles after faking his retirement on SmackDown

WWE brought back an iconic concept from 11 years ago on SmackDown, as AJ Styles seemingly announced his retirement. Of course, it ended up being a ruse for him to attack Cody Rhodes and return to the world title picture.

This was the modern-day version of Mark Henry's fake retirement in June 2013. The WWE Hall of Famer tearfully said his goodbyes with John Cena in the ring, before pulling off the world's strongest slam. The only difference was the color of the jacket, with Styles opting for light blue instead of the salmon pink worn by Henry.

Comparisons were instantly made between the two online and now, Mark Henry has tweeted a message to AJ Styles. The former AEW coach praised The Phenomenal One for his work in the segment:

"….. Well done AJ," wrote Henry.

While not officially announced, it seems pretty obvious that Styles will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship soon. The match may happen at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. The American Nightmare will want the match, especially after what AJ did after SmackDown went off the air.

However, it remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One will win the world title for the final time. He's certainly got a lot left in the tank!

Will Cody Rhodes lose his title to AJ Styles following the events of SmackDown? Leave your predictions in the comments section!

