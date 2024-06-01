Why did former WWE star Mark Henry fake retirement in 2013? All about the misleading incident

Mark Henry was one of the most formidable superstars during his time in WWE. The World's Strongest Man was also an entertaining character who shocked fans in the most unpredictable way in 2013.

Henry pulled off a swerve of epic proportions on the June 17, 2013 episode of RAW. He donned a salmon-colored suit and interrupted then-reigning WWE Champion John Cena while not acting his usual menacing self.

The former World Heavyweight Champion appeared to be calling time on his career. He emotionally lavished praise on Cena and even shed a tear as he promised his wife:

"Baby, I am coming home."

John Cena raised Henry's hand and handed him his championship to seemingly signify the end of his lengthy career. Fans in attendance applauded until the two-time Olympian sent the Cenation Leader crashing back to earth and shocked the world.

Trending

Mark Henry turned to Cena and delivered the World's Strongest Slam. He ripped his suit off and bellowed out that he had 'plenty more left in the tank.' This led to a WWE title match at Money in the Bank, which he lost. That said, it still goes down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in WWE history because it came out of the blue.

The Hall of Famer eventually hung up his boots in April 2018 and left the Stamford-based company in 2021. He took up a coaching role and also dabbled in commentary with AEW but announced this week that he was departing the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mark Henry gave a glowing verdict of Triple H taking over WWE creative

WWE has entered a new era since Mark Henry left three years ago. Former Chairman Vince McMahon has been ousted from the company and creative responsibilities have fallen to Triple H.

The Game has been the promotion's chief content officer since July 2022, and it's fair to say his booking has gone down well with fans. Record attendance numbers have come under his tenure.

Mark Henry commented on Triple H taking over creative shortly after he was handed the reigns. He expected it to happen because of the Cerebral Assassin's passion for the business:

"It was bound to happen at some point. I didn’t think that it was going to happen the way that it happened but Triple H is more than adequate of running the company and being the boss. I never met anyone who was more passionate about pro wrestling than he was." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Triple H has brought back many superstars during his run as chief content officer. Henry faces an uncertain future and a potential managerial or backstage role with his former company could be a possibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback