[VIDEO] AJ Styles does something despicable after SmackDown goes off the air following fake retirement

AJ Styles did a Mark Henry 11 years after the most infamous fake retirement in WWE history. After what he did to close SmackDown tonight, he did something more despicable once the cameras stopped rolling.

As fans are probably aware by now, the 31st May episode of WWE SmackDown revolved around an announcement that AJ Styles was going to make. After Nick Aldis rejected his plea for another shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, it seemed like he was calling it a day to spend time with his family. However, it turned out to be a ploy as he assaulted Cody Rhodes and went on to hit the Styles Clash from the steel steps to the floor - seemingly setting up another match at Clash at the Castle 2024.

With Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows now by his side again, AJ Styles laughed off the attack with them once SmackDown went off the air. However, he ran back and continued to give Cody Rhodes a beatdown in a despicable act:

As mentioned, it appears as though the two men will be facing off again at Clash at the Castle 2024 in Scotland. They may have to settle for being the first match or the co-main event as Drew McIntyre will be expected to headline the show in his home country.

For Styles, this very well could be his final shot at the WWE Championship - a title he has held twice before.

What happens after this is yet to be seen, but it's going to be interesting.

