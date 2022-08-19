Details on main event for AEW All Out featuring CM Punk reportedly disclosed

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the AEW World Championship picture involving CM Punk and Jon Moxley and whether or not they are going to headline the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. Finally, there has been an update.

Kicking off the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, Punk addressed the crown and all but confirmed that he and Moxley would be fighting for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at the big event on September 4th.

However, later on in the show, it was announced that the two men would be facing off for the Undisputed AEW World Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, which surprised a lot of people.

Many have speculated on what the All Out main event will be given the fact that the match everyone thought it would be is now happening 11 days before the show. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the planned main event is still Punk vs Moxley.

"Currently the 9/4 All Out PPV has CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for both belts (this is not announced and not 100 percent but it is being talked about as the current plan and there doesn’t appear to be a backup plan)." said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk)

It's unclear how the main event of next week's Dynamite will play out at the time of writing, with some speculating a time-limit draw, a disqualification, or even interference from a returning MJF to disrupt the match.

One thing is for certain though, the wrestling world will be watching.

CM Punk made his in-ring return at last year's All Out pay-per-view

Time really does fly when you're a wrestling fan as it feels like CM Punk has only been in AEW for a few weeks. However, it's been almost a year since his in-ring return at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

Punk faced Darby Allin in his first match in seven years at the blockbuster event that also took place in his hometown of Chicago. After a hard-hitting contest, the former WWE Champion came out on top, but not without a fight by any stretch.

