Details of MJF pitching idea to form a new AEW team featuring WWE legend

MJF recently returned to AEW and is set to appear on next week's Dynamite. Recently, a WWE legend who was involved in a popular team before his departure in April shared some new details, revealing that MJF pitched this idea.

When Jeff Hardy joined AEW, fans were excited at the thought of Matt and Jeff Hardy teaming up again. However, Jeff got in trouble for his DUI charge and was suspended from the company. During this time, Matt got involved in a story with Ethan Page that went on for a year and provided some entertaining content for the fans. However, the idea for Hardy to team up with Page came from an unlikely source.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar disclosed that MJF pitched the idea for him to work with Ethan Page.

"I’m a big fan of Ethan Page. MJF is the one who pitched the idea, after Jeff got in trouble and was gone for TV, MJF pitched the idea, he said, 'Hey, I’m a big fan of this guy, Ethan Page. Do you know him?' I said, 'No, I don’t. I do enjoy what I’ve seen of him so far.' He said, 'Would you be up for working with him?' We did one pre-tape, and that’s what started, we ended up working together for almost a year before it was all said and done. I grew to really like him as a talent and also as a friend, and I feel like we’re both very like-minded."

The former RAW Tag Team Champion continued:

"The fact that even with that story we didn’t get pushed into a higher tier in some ways is a little frustrating because we worked really hard on trying to create some entertaining content, and I think, at the end of the day, Ethan Page is more of an entertainer than he is a wrestler, but he’s a great wrestler, he’s a great athlete, he’s very smart, very good promo. I feel like his entertainment value overshadowed his athleticism a little bit, and that’s why he didn’t get a bigger opportunity in AEW. That’s just my personal guess or my personal take." [H/T Fightful]

Ethan Page has also left AEW and recently made his NXT debut by attacking Trick Williams.

MJF made his return at AEW Double or Nothing

After losing his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End, MJF wasn't seen on TV for several months leaving fans to speculate about his future in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, The Salt of The Earth put all those rumors to rest when he showed up at Double or Nothing and confirmed that he was staying in AEW. It was also announced that he will be making an appearance on Dynamite next week for the first time this year.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Maxwell Jacob Friedman now that he is back in AEW.

