Did The Devil's identity get unveiled thanks to a missed detail from MJF's bottle attack? Breaking down the fan theory

The MJF 'bottle attack' spot on AEW Dynamite has the audience talking. After all, the masterstroke had The Devil's minions corner Samoa Joe in the ring, and then someone attacked the Salt of the Earth with a bottle backstage.

While many are talking about who The Devil is, one user wrote about the sheer uniqueness of the attack. Interestingly, while the attack knocked out the Salt of the Earth, it was a bloodless attack, a fact that was picked up by a fan on social media.

"If there’s no blood from being smashed over the head with a bottle, it’s because the bottle wasn’t smashed over his head. Which it wasn’t. Because he’s the devil #AEWDynamite," the account posted.

Check out the post here:

Expand Tweet

This raises several questions about the severity of the attack, whether the attack was meant to hurt or just create a diversion for something else, or whether the whole thing was just a charade by the champion himself. Of course, only time can unravel the truth. Also, wrestling programming tends to keep away from bloodshed, however, we have seen that broken many times in AEW.

Meanwhile, MJF and Samoa Joe are poised to face each other in the ring at the AEW Pay-Per-View, Worlds End, in December for the World Championship.

Fans think Samoa Joe will defeat MJF to win the AEW World Championship at Worlds End

Samoa Joe is one of the most dependable names in the wrestling industry, and fans think that it is time for him to hold World Championship gold. One fan theory going around is that with CM Punk's departure, the Jacksonville-based company has primed The Samoan Submission Machine for a big push - which will see him defeat The Best in the World.

Adding to this conversation is the fact that some of the top wrestlers of the Jacksonville-based company have recently liked a social media post that was critical of MJF.

King Joe has had some brutal and legendary runs in various wrestling promotions. He was one of the biggest names in ROH, NXT, and later on RAW and SmackDown.

What do you think? Will Samoa Joe win the AEW World Championship? Tell us in the comments section.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here