Top AEW stars like negative tweet about MJF

AEW World Champion MJF is an audience darling, and he's naturally over with the wrestling fans. However, it seems that there are now cracks in his relationship with some members of the AEW roster.

There's very little proof of those cracks, but they are beginning to emerge nonetheless. For example, some wrestlers on the Jacksonville-based company's roster liked a critical reply to one of MJF's posts on Twitter.

Check out the reply to the post:

"You have almost single handedly destroyed the feeling lol"

Sammy Guevara, Doctor Britt Baker D.M.D, and Jack Perry have liked the tweet.

Rosters are supposed to be pretty close-knit and united. However, the backstage of Tony Khan's company has been in the limelight now and again. The most controversial incident was when CM Punk and Jack Perry were apparently involved in a backstage scuffle. Prior to that, The Voice of the Voiceless is said to have been involved in a physical altercation with The Elite.

Empty seats during MJF's promo at an AEW event have social media talking

MJF has taken criticism for his All Elite Wrestling run, too. Recently, social media was agog with a discussion about the Jacksonville-based company's viewership and ticket-selling numbers when a picture of empty seats was taken during The Salt of the Earth's recent promo.

His match with Kenny Omega for the World Championship was provided for free on television on Collision. While it did not make a major difference to the ratings of the show, it was the subject of some criticism.

Viewership for the Tony Khan-owned company's broadcast is going down drastically, with Collision and Rampage viewership numbers spiraling down by as much as fifty percent, as compared to their numbers last year.

