Did WWE drop a massive hint on Malakai Black's return on RAW? Exploring the wild theory

AEW star Malakai Black has reportedly left the promotion and is rumored to return to WWE. At the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE might have hinted at Black's potential return.

In 2021, WWE released Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) just days after his return to television. Black later signed with AEW and had a decent run with the company until his recently reported departure. The House of Black leader could be gearing up for his return to the Stamford-based promotion, as seen in a potential hint backstage on Monday Night RAW in a segment between Chad Gable and Dominik Mysterio.

Chad Gable suffered a massive loss last week at the hands of the debuting Penta. The American Made leader looked for a solution to handle his problems with the luchadors at this week's RAW. Gable met with Dominik Mysterio backstage where Mysterio handed him a card for his problem. Gable said he was about to master the dark arts of Lucha Libre.

The hint to Malakai Black's potential return in the segment is that Black and his wife Zelina Vega own 'Dark Arts Gym Pro Wrestling' school. However, this could be unrelated to Malakai Black and meant for other luchadors like Andrade, Santos Escobar, or Dragon Lee.

Malakai Black could face some problems after his potential WWE return

With the rumors of Malakai Black's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion, many veterans like Vince Russo have spoken about the direction of The House of Black leader. However, Russo believes the company might fumble the ball with Malakai Black.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo pointed out how the Triple H-led promotion has seemingly lost interest in The Wyatt Sicks. He claimed that Malakai Black could suffer the same fate after his return:

"Look at poor Bo Dallas. You know he was an integral part of this thing because his brother passed away. You know he pushed for this. You know he thought this thing through and through and through and through. They came out with those early vignettes because they were focused in it at that time. He freaking knocked it out of the park. And where did that go? So why would anybody including Aleister Black himself why would anybody think anything would be different?" [From 07:36 to 08:12]

We will have to wait and see if Malakai Black makes his return to WWE in the upcoming months.

