"Didn't do much with CM Punk" – Wrestling veteran makes bold claim that Tony Khan 'dropped the ball' with numerous top AEW superstars (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Konnan has criticized AEW for wasting the potential of Adam Cole and CM Punk.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, he also called out Brian Cage's lackluster booking with the company. Last week on Dynamite, the 38-year-old lost to Jungle Boy in a singles match.

Konnan came out in defense of Cage, mentioning that despite the AEW star's professionalism, the company has completely devalued him. He briefly discussed Cole and Punk's respective runs as well.

"He's a guy who looks like a million bucks, good looking, great body, can go, very professional and you got him out there doing jobs every week and you've devalued him. They've done nothing with Adam Cole, they really didn't do much with CM Punk. They dropped the ball on so many people and it's their fault and they don't like to be criticized and they don't like to be called out," said Konnan. [5:19-5:34]

Vince Russo slammed The Elite for taking digs at CM Punk

The Elite recently returned to in-ring action in AEW. During one of their recent matches with Death Triangle, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks took digs at CM Punk after their backstage controversy.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed the trio for mocking the former two-time AEW World Champion. He mentioned how the AEW EVPs were 'clowning and joking around'. Russo said:

"You know, they're out there clowning around, joking around, biting each other, the whole 9 yards... What have your numbers been since CM Punk left? Because now we're in the 800,000s, bro. Chris, it wasn't that long ago they were starting to maintain over that million... If I'm an Executive Vice President, that's my concern. That's what I'm worried about. Not clowning around to a niche audience that's going to think you're a God. And what does that serve?"

Punk has been absent from AEW since the All Out pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if he will return to the company in the near future or not.

