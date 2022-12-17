Former WWE writer Vince Russo has slammed AEW executives for mocking CM Punk on Dynamite a few weeks back.

The Elite took on The Death Triangle on an episode of Dynamite in Chicago. Throughout the match, The Elite mocked The Second City Saint. Matt Jackson intentionally botched The Buckshot Lariat while Kenny Omega performed the go-to-sleep gesture.

The Best Bout Machine delivered a GTS to Pac and bit his arm in further shots at CM Punk. On The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed the AEW Executive Vice Presidents for their behavior and brought up the show's falling ratings.

"You know, they're out there clowning around, joking around, biting each other, the whole 9 yards. I'll tell you what I'm what I'm looking at. What have your numbers been since CM Punk left? Because now we're in the 800,000s, bro. Chris, it wasn't that long ago they were starting to maintain over that million. I hate to break the news to you guys. You've been in the 800,000s the last couple of weeks. World Series is over guys. If I'm an Executive Vice President, Chris, that's my concern. That's what I'm worried about. Not clowning around to a niche audience that's going to think you're a God. And what does that serve?" Vince Russo said. (00:26 - 1:15)

If you're interested in sports betting, The Chicago Bears play The Philadelphia Eagles this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

AEW Dynamite saw a rise in ratings this week

This week's Dynamite saw a rise in ratings and viewership. The show averaged 950,000 viewers in a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Dynamite ranked third among cable originals for the day.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

950,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.33



Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):950,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.33Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):950,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.33Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/yfsGWvhJkc

The show opened with yet another Elite vs Death Triangle match. Action Andretti surprisingly defeated Chris Jericho on his All Elite Wrestling television debut while Ruby Soho scored a big win over Tay Melo.

House of Black made their in-ring return to obliterate the Factory. MJF defended the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks in the main event. The Salt of the Earth emerged victorious after delivering a low blow.

Bryan Danielson showed up on the ramp to confront MJF but the former MLW star ran away. The American Dragon raised Ricky Starks' arm to close out the show.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes