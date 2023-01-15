"Didn’t need him in AEW" - Twitter erupts as another former WWE Superstar officially confirms departure from Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world recently reacted to another former WWE Superstar's departure from Tony Khan's AEW.

Frankie Kazarian made his All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and was the first-ever tag team champion of the promotion along with Scorpio Sky. His last match in AEW was against Konosuke Takeshita on the December 21, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation tapings.

The 45-year-old recently made an appearance at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view and announced that he had signed a long-term deal with the promotion. Reports later stated that Kazarian had asked Tony Khan for his release after his match against Josh Alexander in November 2022, which was granted.

The Twitterati reacted to Frankie Kazarian's departure from AEW, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @WrestlingCovers Still wondering where that Elite Hunter thing in 2021 was gonna go to, but anyway... @WrestlingCovers Still wondering where that Elite Hunter thing in 2021 was gonna go to, but anyway...

Kiddowntown-12 @Kiddowntown12 @WrestlingCovers Well his AEW feud ended up going no where. @WrestlingCovers Well his AEW feud ended up going no where.

Loghain Wulf @LoghainW @WrestlingCovers That is a tragedy. Kazarian deserves to be in a major company. He is too good for IMPACT @WrestlingCovers That is a tragedy. Kazarian deserves to be in a major company. He is too good for IMPACT

Brian @_primey @WrestlePurists AEW must not be paying well @WrestlePurists AEW must not be paying well

Frankie Kazarian seemingly took a shot at AEW's locker room at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill

During his promo at the Hard to Kill event, Kazarian recalled his two major title matches against Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander, respectively, in IMPACT Wrestling.

The 45-year-old star then stated that when he returned to AEW, he felt surrounded by strangers, and "something just didn't seem right."

"And I went back where I was, and I was surrounded by strangers I thought were my friends, and something just didn't seem right. I learned a long time ago that in this life, and in this business if you do not stand up for yourself, nobody else will. And I learned that I hate complacency. Very recently, I had a decision to make, and that was, do I sit idly by, keep my mouth shut, and be complacent? Or do I bet on myself and walk away? Well, you guys don't have to wait long for the answer, because I'm here to tell you that earlier today, I signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling!" said Kazarian. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see how Frankie Kazarian is booked in IMPACT Wrestling following his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It will be interesting to see how Frankie Kazarian is booked in IMPACT Wrestling following his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

