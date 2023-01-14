Tony Khan reportedly granted release to former world champion from AEW 

A new report has emerged to say that Tony Khan has released another major name from AEW, Frankie Kazarian.

The former PWG World Champion appeared at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill event, announcing that he had signed a long-term deal with the company. His announcement led to the belief that he had departed AEW. In his promo, he stated that he had to decide whether to remain complacent or push himself and his decision was to push himself.

PWInsider reports that after he faced Josh Alexander for the IMPACT title back in November, Kazarian asked Tony Khan to be released and it was granted. The departure was said to be completely amicable and for Kazarian, it was because he wanted to push himself harder towards the latter end of his career. He'd had better chances with IMPACT as of late, considering the roster size of All Elite Wrestling.

It was noted that Kazarian "did business the right way" and would be welcomed back to Tony Khan's promotion anytime. He challenged for the TNT title and appeared at Double or Nothing last year for All Elite Wrestling. He has since held the X-Division title and had a shot at the World title with IMPACT.

Jonathan Gresham also confirmed his AEW release by signing with IMPACT Wrestling

Kazarian isn't the only recent name to confirm their departure from Tony Khan's promotion by signing with IMPACT. Jonathan Gresham may have left under different circumstances, but he likewise confirmed that he had agreed a long-term deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

Gresham was the ROH World Champion during Tony Khan's acquisition of the brand and signed with Khan as a result. He only worked a handful of dates between the promotions and lost his title at Death Before Dishonor.

He reportedly asked for his release beforehand and it was never followed up to confirm whether he had or hadn't had his wish granted, until he announced he had signed with IMPACT.

