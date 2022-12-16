Former World Champion seemingly confirms AEW release by signing with rival promotion

Jonathan Gresham has seemingly confirmed his AEW departure after he announced tonight that he has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

Gresham entered 2022 as the ROH World Champion after defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle 2021. With ROH on hiatus, he made appearances in PROGRESS and IMPACT Wrestling, as well as launching his Terminus: Modern Age Grappling promotion.

He continued as the champion after Tony Khan's acquisition of the company, signing a full-time deal with the promotion and making his AEW debut in April.

After joining All Elite Wrestling, he stopped appearing for IMPACT and vacated his PROGRESS World title. He made just four appearances after signing in April and requested his release prior to losing the ROH title at Death Before Dishonor.

It was never confirmed whether or not he had his request granted or not. It appears as though fans may have their answer after he confirmed tonight that he had signed with IMPACT Wrestling during tonight's show.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling Jonathan Gresham just announced he has signed with Impact Wrestling. LFG!! Jonathan Gresham just announced he has signed with Impact Wrestling. LFG!!#IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/JWhYqEXmY7

In the time since Death Before Dishonor, Gresham has been working on dates for GCW, PWG, and NJPW. He has set his sights on Eddie Edwards in IMPACT, citing that they had a match scheduled prior to his signing with Tony Khan.

Do you feel like AEW missed out on Jonathan Gresham? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes