"Didn't think I forgot did you?" - Kenny Omega warns top champion ahead of their blockbuster match in 2023 

Kenny Omega has sent a warning to his arch-rival Will Ospreay. Taking to Instagram, the AEW star put the New Japan Pro-Wrestling sensation on notice.

Omega recently announced his return to NJPW at the Historic-X Over show. During the event, The Cleaner confirmed that he would challenge Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Meanwhile, Omega took to his Instagram story to send a short message to Ospreay.

"You didn't think I forgot did you?" wrote Omega.

Earlier this year, Omega and Ospreay crossed paths in AEW, courtesy of a Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Elite and The United Empire.

The Commonwealth Kingpin has also defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega is set to make his NJPW return at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. This will be the first time in years that he will step foot in a New Japan ring since leaving the promotion for AEW in 2019.

Omega is the first-ever IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and will aim to win the title for the second time. Meanwhile, Ospreay has successfully defended the championship against top stars such as David Finlay, Tetsuya Naito, and Shota Umino since beating SANADA to win the vacant belt.

Over in AEW, The Elite is currently feuding with the Death Triangle. The two teams collided at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta walked away with the win.

This led to a Best of Seven Series Announcement, with the winner capturing the AEW World Trios Championship. Death Triangle is currently leading 2-0 over Omega and The Young Bucks.

