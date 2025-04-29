Disappointing news on Bryan Danielson 

Bryan Danielson has not been seen on AEW television since WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon's full-time wrestling career is over, and he has now shared some disappointing news for fans.

Ad

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Danielson said his workout regimen was not close to what it was earlier due to his health issues. However, the former WWE Champion disclosed that he would attempt to overcome the problems by training in jiu-jitsu.

"I wouldn't say good health in the sense of like, I can't work out the way that I used to work out. My therapist literally won't allow me to. Like, I can't hold heavy dumbbells, just down. There's certain things, and we're hoping to build that back up, right? So, like, in working with people, that sort of thing, one of my goals is to be able to go and train [in] jiu-jitsu. Not compete, but just be able to go do jiu-jitsu and not get hurt."

Ad

Trending

Bryan Danielson added that one of his trainers felt that his condition could improve in a year. He even questioned him about the time frame for his potential in-ring comeback.

"One of the guys that I'm working with says, 'So yeah, I think that's possible in like a year [jiu-jitsu training].' I was like, 'Okay, so what does that mean for wrestling?'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryan Danielson revealed the one person who can convince him to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

In the same interview, Bryan Danielson discussed one ideal situation where he could return to wrestle at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The event will make its debut in London, England, this year.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion said he would return to the ring in case of a catastrophic situation and if Tony Khan needed him to step in.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s if something horrible happens and Tony calls me and is like, 'Hey Bryan, we need somebody to fill in.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I can do it, right?’ You know, like, never say never. Yeah, never say never.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

With Bryan Danielson's health not at 100% at the moment, a return to the ring seems unlikely for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More