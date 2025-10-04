  • home icon
Disappointing news for Tony Khan and AEW despite ex-WWE star's shocking return

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:27 GMT
AEW Co-founder Tony Khan. (Image via AEW's YT Channel)
AEW Co-founder Tony Khan. (Image via AEW's YT Channel)

AEW hosted its sixth anniversary edition of Dynamite this week, and Tony Khan had a massive show planned to celebrate the occasion. This week's episode of Dynamite featured twists, surprises, and a massive return of a former WWE superstar as well.

The show had two high-profile trios matches in addition to a TNT title match. It featured the debut of El Clon and the return of Andrade, both of whom ended up joining the Don Callis Family. However, all of this wasn't enough to generate great ratings for this special edition of Dynamite.

The show scored its lowest rating in the 18-49 demographic and its lowest audience. According to Programming Insider, this week's Dynamite averaged 465k viewers, which is a 16% drop from last week's viewers, while the P18-49 rating also saw a drop of 18% from last week. It should be noted that these numbers don't include the data from HBO Max's simulcast.

It's surprising that the show drew fewer numbers, considering Tony Khan had stacked the card with multiple exciting matches and segments. In addition to Andrade's surprise return, AEW had also announced the return of former World Champion, Kenny Omega, who competed in his first match since Forbidden Door at the show.

AEW Collision set for some interesting matches

The full card for tomorrow's edition of Collision has been announced by the promotion, with some interesting matches on offer. The upcoming episode of Collision will further some rivalries that have already been set in motion, while there is room for some new ones as ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Rush are set to be in action.

Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family will take on Oragne Cassidy and the Paragon. JetSpeed's Kevin Knight will face a member of FTR while Eddie Kingston wrestles his first match since returning at AEW All Out 2025 as he takes on Dralistico.

