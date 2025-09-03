New AEW faction officially formed

AEW is the land of factions. Groups such as The Death Riders, The Don Callis Family, The Hurt Syndicate, The Triangle of Madness, and more are quite popular. Furthermore, Tony Khan books these stables well.One of All Elite Wrestling's most dominant factions is La Facción Ingobernable. Its newest member is Sammy Guevara. Apart from him, this group consists of Rush (leader), The Beast Mortos, and Dralístico. Guevara and Rush are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions. They won the vacant title by defeating The Outrunners at Death Before Dishonor 2025. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Dralístico posted a picture of himself and the tag team champions on X, indicating that there was a new faction in town.&quot;New family 🔥🔥🔥🤘,&quot; the caption read.LFI member The Beast Mortos was absent from this picture, and this got fans worried. While there is no official confirmation, Mortos has seemingly left the faction. However, there is also a strong possibility that Dralístico didn't think too much before uploading the picture, and the former TNA star is still a part of the group.Only time will tell what the future holds for La Facción Ingobernable.AEW star Sammy Guevara on being Cody Rhodes' first and last opponent in the Tony Khan-led companySammy Guevara feels privileged that he was former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes' first and last opponent in the Jacksonville-based company. In a recent conversation with Casual Conversations, he opened up about the subject.&quot;To be his first Dynamite match and last Dynamite match, it’s really crazy (…) I feel like I didn’t understand at the time what that moment meant for myself or for my career. But it’s only now when I look back, and I can see, like you know, the moments that were made out of it that it’s like ‘Oh wow, that was a really special night,” The Spanish God said. [H/T: SE Scoops]Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. Hopefully, he will return to AEW someday.