  Ex-WWE star claims Cody Rhodes invited current SmackDown star to AEW; she rejected the offer

Ex-WWE star claims Cody Rhodes invited current SmackDown star to AEW; she rejected the offer

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 03, 2025 01:46 GMT
Cody Rhodes is a former AEW EVP who is now one of WWE
Cody Rhodes is a former AEW EVP who is now one of WWE's biggest stars [Photo: wwe.com]

A former WWE Superstar has just revealed that she and a current SmackDown star were once offered an AEW contract by Cody Rhodes. However, at the time, the latter was the only one who turned this down.

In 2019, All Elite Wrestling made its debut in the industry, but the preparations for this began as early as a year before. At the time, apart from Tony Khan, the likes of Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were major figures within the company as they were Executive Vice Presidents.

While appearing on That Sweet Pop podcast, Bea Priestley (FKA Blair Davenport) revealed that she, Kip Sabian, and Piper Niven all got to work with Cody and Brandi Rhodes in 2018 during an event in the UK.

"I got picked up with AEW because there was a British tour over Christmas in 2018, I think it was called Fight Forever. I don’t think the company exists anymore. They had me on it, Piper was on it, and Cody and Brandi were on it. So was Kip Sabian."

She revealed that after their matches, The American Nightmare offered them AEW contracts. Piper turned this down due to already being signed with WWE NXT UK at the time, while it was Sabian who committed to the new promotion. As for Priestley, she revealed that she signed a part-time deal with them, as she still wanted to work full-time with STARDOM.

"Basically, I had a match with Brandi and Cody loved it. Brandi was really happy. Piper, the same thing, had a match with Brandi and they were really happy. They basically offer me, Kip, and Piper a contract. Piper had already signed with NXT UK. She couldn’t do it, but Kip was like, 'Yes, I want to move to America.' I was like, 'I still want to do Japan.' [AEW] hadn’t started at that point and I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t want to jump, no pun intended, all in, to something where I’m not technically sure what I’m getting into. They were like, 'Do you want a part-time deal? You can still work full-time STARDOM.' I was like, 'Perfect.'" [H/T - WrestleTalk]
Piper Niven was pulled from WWE SmackDown last week

This week on WWE SmackDown, Piper Niven was originally set for action, but she was pulled from the show. She was supposed to challenge Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the women's tag team titles alongside Alba Fyre. Chelsea Green took her place in the match instead.

It was revealed later on in the show that Piper was out of action due to not being medically cleared. Unfortunately, Green and Fyre were not able to capture the titles, with Alexa Bliss scoring a win for their side with a roll-up pin.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a follow-up on Piper Niven and how long she could be out of action.

Edited by Harish Raj S
