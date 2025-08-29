Wade Barrett gives unfortunate update on major WWE star

Wade Barrett provided an unfortunate update on a WWE star during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship, but were attacked ahead of the match.Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green attacked the champions on the entrance ramp ahead of the match as the blue brand went to a commercial break. Piper Niven was supposed to compete in the bout, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed before the show that she was unavailable.Chelsea Green replaced Niven and was supposed to team with Alba Fyre to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett disclosed that Piper Niven was not medically cleared to compete, and that was the reason she was replaced in the match.Charlotte Flair was then unable to compete following the attack, and Chelsea Green squared off against Alexa Bliss in a singles bout instead of the scheduled Women's Tag Team Championship match.The crowd got behind Bliss as she took control of the match and delivered a Dropkick to Green's face for a near fall. The bout was back and forth, but in the end, Bliss was able to pick up the pinfall victory by rolling up the former Women's United States Champion.After the match, Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green beat down the Women's Tag Team Champions in the ring. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.