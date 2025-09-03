Popular AEW faction has disbanded and will never reunite again

A famous AEW stable recently separated, and a former champion confirmed that they would never reunite. The Sons of Texas was one of the mainstays of ROH. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and the Von Erichs were a great faction. Unfortunately, things started to fall apart after The Natural's injury. ROH pay-per-view was a major event for the Sons of Texas.At the show, AEW veteran Dustin was replaced by Sammy in the ROH World Six-Man Championship contest alongside Von Erichs. Unfortunately, Shane Taylor Promotions won the title. Later, AEW star Rush was announced as the mystery tag team partner alongside the Spanish God. The duo defeated the Outrunners. Later, Guevara attacked the Von Erichs and turned heel.While talking about the Sons of Texas on his Instagram Story, Sammy Guevara claimed that the faction is done similarly to Dustin's career.&quot;Well, I kicked one of them in the face, and we stomped on the other one. I would say the Sons of Texas are about as done as Dustin Rhodes' career,&quot; he said.Check out the story here.AEW star Dustin Rhodes talks about potential retirementThe former TNT Champion recently underwent knee surgery. His schedule for return is still unknown.While speaking on X, Dustin Rhodes claimed that he isn't ready to retire yet, and people telling him to hang up his boots encourages him to keep going.&quot;My meniscus is non existent in both lol. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. It's work ethic and love that pushes me through. Its people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age [is] just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest s**t and get it done. I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET!&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for the former members of the Sons of Texas.Please credit Sammy Guevara and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article