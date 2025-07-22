Disappointing update on popular duo's AEW future amid rampant WWE rumors - Reports

The future of two absent AEW stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't look promising. Private Party is one of the best home-grown teams the company has to offer. After being overlooked in past years, Tony Khan finally gave them a chance and pushed them last year. The duo defeated Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in October 2024.
After a mediocre reign, the two lost the titles to the newly arrived Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Shockingly, they haven't appeared on TV since the loss. A report from last month claims that Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen's contracts might expire soon. Also, another report stated that WWE might have a major interest in signing Private Party.
As per Fightful, the former World Tag Team Champions haven't been brought up in creative plans since they lost the titles to the Hurt Syndicate in January 2025.
Matt Hardy is disappointed with Private Party's AEW run
While Isiah and Marq got their moment by defeating the Young Bucks and winning the Tag Team Championship, the duo had a short and uninteresting title reign.
Matt Hardy worked with Private Party a couple of years ago. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran said that AEW failed to build the tag team to its full potential.
"This thing happened quickly with the Hurt Syndicate, and I understand you want them to win or whatever, but I just feel like you could have gotten so much more done with Private Party. You could have built them so much more, and they could have been staples of your tag division. You could have solidified them as a legit top-tier tag team, but it didn’t happen," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Private Party goes to WWE after their deal is up.
