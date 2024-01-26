Disappointing update on top AEW star - Reports

A top AEW star who has been out of action for a long time is not expected to return any time soon, according to recent reports.

The star in question is none other than Rey Fenix, who seemingly got injured during the AEW World Tag Team Titles Fatal-Four Way Number One Contenders Match at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View. Fenix was taken backstage during the match and later confirmed through Twitter that he had been dealing with an old injury for quite some time.

On the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rey Fenix still has a long way to go before he returns to action in AEW.

"Even though Rey Fenix was on television with Penta last week, he’s pretty banged up and not expected back that soon," Dave Meltzer.

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan can not properly book Mercedes Mone in AEW

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently had some harsh comments for Tony Khan and questioned whether TK has the ability to book Mercedes Mone as a star if she makes her way to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion stated the following:

"Let's be honest, nothing against Sasha Banks, but, bro, she hasn't been around long enough to be a huge star! I mean, let's just be honest. I like her. I'm a fan of hers. She's got a good look, she's a good worker, and all of that stuff. But she really hasn't been around long enough to be a massive star. He [Khan] is treating this, like [Hulk] Hogan is arriving, uh, you know? No, bro, she's not at that level yet, and that's what's really gonna hurt her because I don't know if Tony Khan has the ability to make her a star," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see which storyline Mercedes Mone gets inserted in if she decides to ink a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2024. It is to be noted that The Boss is heavily rumored to sign with All Elite Wrestling or WWE in the near future.

