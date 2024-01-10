Injured former AEW champion gives update on his status

AEW is currently missing several of its top stars, including Kenny Omega and MJF. While the status of those two is up in the air, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix recently gave fans something to hope for with an update on his current status.

Rey Fenix has been out of action for almost three months. The Mexican star last wrestled on October 10, when he lost his International Championship to Orange Cassidy on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

Rey's tag team partner, and real-life brother, Penta El Zero M has carried on alone, but there is hope that the Lucha Brothers could reunite soon. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Fenix provided an optimistic update on his health:

"We are working on the recovery. I think it’s the worst injury, but I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job on my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctors, I’m doing my best, and I think I can’t talk so much about it, but soon. Soon, I will be in the ring, doing Lucha Libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy." [h/t WrestleZone]

The exact nature of Rey's injury is unknown, although Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated that it was either a hip or back issue.

AEW star Rey Fenix was replaced in a match against The Young Bucks

The Lucha Bros have an enduring rivalry with The Young Bucks that has captivated fans since AEW was first founded. The two teams have made a tradition of clashing at least once a year and putting on some of the company's most acclaimed matches.

However, that was not to be in 2023, as a scheduled bout between the two teams saw a substitution after Rey Fenix's injury. On the November 15 edition of Dynamite, Fenix was replaced in the Lucha Bros' match against The Young Bucks by another high-flying sensation: Komander.

The Bucks ultimately defeated the Mexican stars but found themselves on the losing end of their match against The Golden Jets at Full Gear that same week. Matt and Nick Jackson have also been absent from television since then, with rumors circulating that the two are taking a break as part of a storyline.

Are you excited for Rey Fenix's return? Who do you want the Lucha Bros to face in 2024?