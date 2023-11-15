Former AEW champion ruled out of action for Dynamite, Tony Khan names surprising replacement

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce a change to one of the matches for tonight's episode of Dynamite. According to Khan, Penta El Zero Miedo will receive a new partner for his upcoming bout against The Young Bucks.

The Lucha Brothers are one of the most popular tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo are former World Tag Team Champions and even held the Trios Title with PAC for 126 days.

Unfortunately, Rey Fenix's recent injury has not healed fully, and Komander will replace him in the tag team contest against The Young Bucks. According to Tony Khan, the promotion's doctors could not clear Fenix for the rematch against the Bucks on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

You can view Khan's announcement below:

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer, Gran Metalik supposedly refused to lose to Komander, resulting in some last-minute changes to last week's AEW Rampage. You can read more about it here.

Gran Metalik responded to the claims about his canceled AEW Rampage match

Shortly after the abovementioned report by the Wrestling Observer surfaced online, many fans slammed Gran Metalik's alleged backstage antics.

The discourse eventually reached Metalik's Twitter mentions, with one fan calling him out. The star then addressed the claims and even expressed his respect for Komander.

"I have never refused to lose to anyone. This is business, and I have been in the best companies for a reason. But my career has cost me. Komander is one of the young men whom I respect. He is a good boy. Things are not as mentioned at this point, [and] I am not interested in explaining." [English translation]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Metalik and Komander in All Elite Wrestling.

