"Sounds like something a mark wearing a costume would call himself" - Disco Inferno believes former WWE Superstar desperately needs name change in AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently advised AEW star Luchasaurus to bring a notable change to his on-screen personality.

The 37-year-old shook the wrestling world on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts when he embraced a full-blown heel turn orchestrated by Christian Cage. The former world tag team champion further solidified his menacing persona by squashing Serpentico that night.

His dreadful actions happened on the heels of Christian Cage's unexpected turn on Jungle Boy to ignite a student-mentor rivalry last month. While the wrestling world is looking forward to seeing Luchasaurus' heel work, Inferno believes the AEW star's moniker doesn't match his new character.

A few days ago, the WCW veteran tweeted that the six-foot monster should change his in-ring name. Inferno poked fun at Luchasaurus' name, adding that it sounds more like a wrestling "mark" wearing a costume.

You can check out Disco Inferno's tweet below:

"This would be a good opportunity for Luchasaurus to change his name to something more intimidating. His name right now sounds like something a mark wearing a costume would call himself," Inferno tweeted.

Luchasaurus has been performing under his name since joining Tony Khan's company in 2019.

His moniker used to symbolize Jurassic Express, but now that the stable has disbanded, it will be interesting to see whether the company changes the former WWE Superstar's in-ring name.

Luchasaurus destroyed Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

After dragging Jungle Boy's entire family, especially his late father, into the feud, Christian Cage mocked Jeff Hardy's addiction issues on Dynamite this week.

Captain Charisma and Matt Hardy had an intense exchange of words that ended with Luchasaurus decimating Matt Hardy. The former Jurassic Express member also delivered a chokeslam on Matt through the timekeeper's table.

After what went down between these men, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Matt Hardy and Christian w/ Luchasaurus will feud until Jungle Boy returns from a kayfabe injury.

