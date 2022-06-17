"Put a little bit of blame on him" - Disco Inferno slams two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion for 'botching' his AEW run

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently weighed in on Christian Cage's AEW run so far.

The former WWE Superstar hasn't made huge waves in All Elite Wrestling as fans had expected from him. He initially fought high-profile names like Kenny Omega and, in fact, went on to dethrone him for the IMPACT World Championship last year.

However, Captain Charisma has since transitioned to a managerial role and became a mentor to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Speaking to Konnan on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno asserted that AEW had "botched" Cage's stint. The WCW veteran added that the Canadian native's association with Jurassic Express hasn't proved to be beneficial for either party:

"Christian has been botched. Bro, the guy was a former world champion in multiple organizations and had way more value than they've given him when he came in, just on his name alone and his resume (..) He's a good talker, and for some reason, you would never know that if this is the only thing you saw of Christian was in AEW because their backstage segments with Jungle Boy and then Luchasaurus are not entertaining every week," Inferno said. (1:40)

Disco Inferno also put some blame on Christian Cage for potentially jeopardizing his credibility by not being hands-on with the creative team:

"I kind of put a little bit of blame on him for not owning his performance on the show. Like if he is gonna do a minute and a half backstage, I would be taking the time [say], let's steal the show... The guy's getting paid a lot, and he's lost in the shuffle, doesn't like his creative, and goes through the motions with it," he added. (2:16)

Christian Cage turned heel on Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

The closing moments of the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite have got the entire wrestling world talking this week.

Christian Cage turned on his protege Jungle Boy Jack Perry. This happened after Jurassic Express unsuccessfully defended their AEW World Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

The former multi-time world champion then planted Jungle Boy with a Killswitch. He would follow this up with a devastating Con-chair-to, leaving fans in shock and dismay.

Christian Cage's shocking heel turn marked the first time he embraced a vicious persona since 2014.

His sinister actions have ignited a highly-anticipated student-mentor rivalry weeks before the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see how Jungle Boy rebounds from this brutal assault and plans on exacting his revenge against the veteran.

