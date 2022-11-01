Disco Inferno claims top AEW stars should have jumped ship to WWE to fulfill their major goals 

Disco Inferno expressed his belief that AEW tag team FTR would have been better off in WWE if they want to achieve their goals.

FTR have enjoyed perhaps the best year of their careers in 2022, holding the AAA, IWGP Heavyweight, and ROH tag titles concurrently. Throughout the course of the year, they have had legendary bouts with the likes of the Briscoes, the Young Bucks, and the Rock N' Roll Express.

That being said, there remain detractors of their success, with a number making it clear that they feel the duo would be better off in WWE.

Among them is former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno. Dax Harwood declared his and his partner's intention to be among the greatest tag teams of all-time. Inferno suggested that they should have returned to WWE to do so:

"So you should have signed with WWE if that was your goal." - Disco Inferno via Twitter

FTR had a rollercoaster of a tenure with WWE as the Revival. During their time with the promotion, they captured the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown tag titles. They also had a joint reign with the 24/7 title before requesting their release amidst creative frustration.

Do fans feel FTR would be better off in WWE or AEW?

With the suggestion that the two AEW stars would be better off in WWE, there was bound to be debate among fans in response.

There were those who disagreed with the notion. The user below questioned whether the pair would have the freedom in WWE that they have enjoyed since joining AEW:

That side of the argument continued with the user below citing alleged WWE creative plans prior to their release:

SyphinB3 @SyphinB @TheRealDisco @WWE This is what WWE had planned for FTR Glenn.... they wanted them to wear f'n lipstick @TheRealDisco @WWE This is what WWE had planned for FTR Glenn.... they wanted them to wear f'n lipstick https://t.co/qZTMkZIHgV

BTO @bloodtypeonline @TheRealDisco @WWE If FTR needs advice from anyone in wrestling, it’s from a guy who hasn’t accomplished 1/25 of what they have. Makes sense. @TheRealDisco @WWE If FTR needs advice from anyone in wrestling, it’s from a guy who hasn’t accomplished 1/25 of what they have. Makes sense.

Devon West @WabbitLife @TheRealDisco @WWE I would love to see them Under the Giant Spot light of WWE. However, their work in AEW is second to None. They are soooo goooooooooooooood at what they do. Midnight Beef Wellington Out. @TheRealDisco @WWE I would love to see them Under the Giant Spot light of WWE. However, their work in AEW is second to None. They are soooo goooooooooooooood at what they do. Midnight Beef Wellington Out.

Kevin Grace @KevinGrace10 @TheRealDisco @WWE How do you figure that DI? WWE was no investment in tag team division. It's took them leaving to get respect and seen as great. They now have 3 titles. No one is calling Usos greats team of all-time @TheRealDisco @WWE How do you figure that DI? WWE was no investment in tag team division. It's took them leaving to get respect and seen as great. They now have 3 titles. No one is calling Usos greats team of all-time

mick @mick_andreotti @TheRealDisco @WWE Sounds like their heading back to wwe especially with Hunter rebuilding a good tag team division @TheRealDisco @WWE Sounds like their heading back to wwe especially with Hunter rebuilding a good tag team division

Some arguments were made to the contrary, albeit few and far between. FTR are said to have one more year left in their deals with All Elite Wrestling. WWE has reportedly had interest dating back to Vince McMahon's regime. Perhaps a return could manifest itself when their deal is done.

Would you like to see FTR in WWE or continue as they are? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

