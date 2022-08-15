"A good heel faction" - Disco Inferno heavily criticizes AEW for breaking up popular tag team

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has heavily gone down on AEW for making "three big mistakes" in their recent storylines. He opined that the promotion should not have split up the duo of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks and Hobbs recently parted ways with each other after the former dropped his FTW Title to HOOK. Despite the loss, the former Team Taz member was content with his reign as champion and expressed his desire to move forward with Hobbs. But the latter had other plans and turned on his partner to lay him out with a spinebuster.

Speaking on a recent episode of the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, Inferno highlighted that the split destroyed a good heel faction in the promotion. He also opined that the split up between Christian Cage and Luchasaurus was unnecessary.

"Three big mistakes. Wardlow, they still don't know what they are going to do with him. One. Number two, you should have never split up Hobbs and Ricky Starks. I think that was a good heel faction they were working in. And I don't think they should have split up Luchasaurus and Christian. Because Luchasaurus is working like a killer heel. It's almost like Christian is a babyface now," said Inferno.

Jim Cornette also criticized AEW for split up between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

It is not just Inferno who thinks the split between the Team Taz members is a mistake. Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette has a similar opinion.

Speaking recently on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran opined that the move by AEW has made both stars insignificant.

"Well but now you've taken guys that are talented but have been basically non-entities especially [Powerhouse] Hobbs and instead of getting them over as a unit and then turning one on the other, when you've just split them up when they're meaningless now so that means the split is meaningless."

Since the split, Hobbs and Starks have been involved in several physical encounters on AEW. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold between the former friends.

