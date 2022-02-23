"He's gonna come in"- WCW veteran makes potential AEW booking plans for Bray Wyatt's debut involving former WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt's potential AEW debut has created quite a stir amongst fans and wrestling legends alike. On this note, WCW legend Disco Inferno recently pitched a fascinating booking option for the Eater of Worlds.

The former Universal Champion's pro wrestling future has been up in the air since he became a free agent a few months ago. The 34-year-old star has reportedly found his true calling in acting and is currently working on a Hollywood horror movie. However, many believe Bray Wyatt still has a lot to offer in the wrestling business, considering that he's a creative genius in and out of the ring.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed Miro's prolonged absence from AEW programming. The WCW veteran believes there's a connection between The Reedmer's gimmick revolving around challenging god and Wyatt's cult persona.

Keeping that in mind, Inferno said that if he had the authority, he would have brought The Eater of the Worlds to make Miro his follower:

"So here's what I think they're going to do with Miro. You see the Bray Wyatt promos on YouTube. So he's like a cult leader, and Miro has been like challenging god. So he's gonna come in and he's gonna turn Miro like his devil, like a soldier (..) That's how I would book the guy," Disco Inferno said. (1:35)

As exciting as Inferno's storyline pitch sounds, there's presently no word on whether Wyatt will sign with AEW in the future.

Interestingly, plans were reportedly in place for the former Universal Champion to debut in Tony Khan's promotion. However, the notion fell through for reasons still unknown to this day.

Ric Flair wanted Bray Wyatt as AEW's recent surprise debut

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 https://t.co/SPKTWs37fk

On the February 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, the surprise debut was revealed to be none other than "The Limitless" Keith Lee. However, Ric Flair believes Wyatt could have potentially made more of an impact if he had debuted instead of Lee that night:

"But not taking anything away from Keith Lee, but a big surprise to me would have been Bray Wyatt," Ric Flair said.

Several ideas regarding Wyatt's potential debut plans have been thrown into the hat. Yet, only time will tell whether or not the former Wyatt Family member resumes his career in pro wrestling.

